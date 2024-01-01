Mira Sorvino tears up as she recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'stifled' her career

Mira Sorvino became emotional during a panel discussion on Sunday when she recalled how Harvey Weinstein "stifled" her career after she allegedly rejected his advances.

The Romy and Michele's High School Reunion star appeared alongside Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon at a panel talk during 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday.

During the discussion, Sorvino recalled how her studio movie offers dried up after she allegedly "rejected" the Hollywood producer for "the third time" in 1998.

Recalling the period after her Oscar win for 1995's Mighty Aphrodite, she said, "For a time, I had a lot of wonderful offers and then, my career was stifled by Harvey Weinstein. So, I stopped doing (major) studio movies after 1998."

According to People, the 56-year-old actress apologised to the audience as she became emotional.

"I stopped being a viable movie actress. I still did indies and I still did television, but that was very hard," she continued, explaining that she "didn't know at the time what was happening" to her career.

"It became, you know, a sort of feeling like fate was just not going on my side but it was going to be just a matter of time 'till I was gonna get back my status," she shared.

Sorvino noted that her priorities shifted when she got married to actor Christopher Backus in 2004 and she became a mother of four.

Along with many other accusers, Sorvino went public with her allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein in late 2017. He was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020 and is currently in prison.

Responding to Sorvino's comments, Sarandon insisted that the people who helped facilitate and cover up Weinstein's misconduct are "equally responsible".

"There was this big flourish of this whole thing and then Harvey Weinstein, thank God was punished against all odds. But I don't think we've done the cleanup afterwards that we should be doing," she argued.