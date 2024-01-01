Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom launch new sports podcast

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have launched a new podcast together.

Caitlyn and Lamar, who both previously appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, have teamed up to launch a new sports-based podcast alongside Zach Hirsch.

The podcast, titled Keeping Up with Sports, is set to launch in the coming weeks and its first guest star will be boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.

According to the podcast's new website, "The award winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion."

Both Lamar and Caitlyn have a background in sport. The latter famously won the gold medal in decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, while Lamar used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

Caitlyn was previously married to Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2015, while Lamar was married to Kris' daughter Khloé Kardashian between 2009 and 2016.

According to a clip of the debut episode, shared by TMZ, Sugar opened up about being sexually assaulted by one of his trainers.

A number of sports stars are set to appear on the forthcoming podcast, including boxer Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, boxer Zab Judah, professional stuntman Steve-O and model Amber Rose.