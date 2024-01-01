Tallulah Willis declares autism diagnosis 'changed my life'

Tallulah Willis has declared that her recent autism diagnosis "changed my life".

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has revealed in a new Instagram post that she has recently been diagnosed with autism.

In the post, the 30-year-old shared a throwback video of her as a child and her father attending a red carpet event. In the clip, Tallulah can be seen stroking the Armageddon star's head and playing with his ear as he talks to an interviewer.

"Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic," she jokingly captioned the video.

The actress then responded to a comment praising her for being open about her diagnosis and asking if she had been diagnosed with the condition as a child.

"Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life," she replied.

Tallulah has been open about her health in the past. In February she opened up about her recovery from an eating disorder, after revealing her battle with anorexia in a personal essay she wrote for Vogue in May 2023.

"ED (eating disorder) recovery babies - sending love to you all, I'm having an intens (sic) moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I'm not alone."

Tallulah has also previously shared that she has struggled with ADHD and borderline personality disorder.