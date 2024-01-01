Danny De Vito confirms new movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger 'is coming'

Danny De Vito has confirmed his new movie with his Twins co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, "is coming".

Danny, 79, has told how the pair are in discussions with studio executives.

“We’ve talked to (a Warner Bros. exec) about a movie for Arnold and I,” he told The New York Post. “So we’re in the process of … we’re thinking about it."

"It may not be related to Twins. Or, it may be related to other things that we’ve done. Junior or Batman," he added, referring to the Batman movies in which they both appeared as villains.

“I think (a movie would be) the two of us in a fun situation. I love hanging out with him. It’s a really cool thing, and he’s such a nice guy,” he said of Arnie, 76.

The mismatched pair recently appeared on stage together at the 2024 Oscars to present the award for Best Visual Effects.

“Arnold and I are presenting together for a very obvious reason,” Danny said on-stage. "We both tried to kill Batman,” Arnie finished.

In the interview with the New York Post, Danny talked about their friendship over the past 30 years.

"Well, I go over to his place. I know all of his animals. Schnelly the pig, and his little horses and his donkeys. Once in a while, I’ll go over and have lunch or go hang out."