Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates 10th wedding anniversary

Jamie Lynn Spears has celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with husband Jamie Watson.

She paid tribute to the couple's relationship in a social media post. “10 years of marriage is something to be proud of……like, that’s a long time to tolerate someone’s bs. Yay, us,' she wrote.

She posted several pictures of the couple together, including a photo taken on a private jet, with the Zoey 101 star showing off a cake with the words 'Happy 10th Anniversary' written on it.

The pair met through mutual friends and dated on and off until they got engaged in 2013. They married in 2014 in New Orleans, with Jamie’s daughter Maddie, then five, officiating over the ceremony. The couple now also share five-year old daughter Ivey.

Five years ago on their anniversary, Jamie Lynn paid tribute to the stability her husband had brought to her life.

“I was an 18 year old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then I ever had before, and his never changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life,' she wrote on Instagram. “I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that’s what being in love is suppose to feel like, just feeling at peace.”