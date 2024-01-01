Orlando Bloom gives rare insight into family life

Orlando Bloom has opened up about his family life with Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has given a rare insight into his home life with fiancée Katy Perry, daughter Daisy, three, and son Flynn, 13.

“Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table,” he told People magazine. “It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It's games, it's play. It's connection. It's holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”

Orlando shares Daisy with Katy, while his son Flynn is from his previous relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Both children are kept out of the spotlight, although Daisy made her first public appearance at the closing night of her mum’s Las Vegas residency in November.

During the show, Katy gave a shout out to her little girl, saying, “Daisy! I love you so much... You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here.”

Orlando, 47, and Katy, 39, have cameos in a three-part Peppa Pig wedding special that will air later this month.