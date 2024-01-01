Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘demoted' on Buckingham Palace website

Harry and Meghan have been ‘demoted' on Buckingham Palace's official website.

Nearly four years after the pair removed themselves from their royal duties and set out to make a new life for themselves in America, their full individual profiles have been removed from Bucking Palace's website.

Prior to this week, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were each featured in separate, 2,000-word profile pages on the site under a tab titled "The Royal Family".

Other members of the royal family who continue to have their own individual pages are Catherine, Princess of Wales, her husband Prince William, and King Charles III's brother the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Now, visitors must scroll past 12 members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew, before arriving at a link to Harry and Meghan's shared page.

It features a prominent note at the top explaining the pair's removal from public duties.

"As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family," the statement reads.

"The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex."