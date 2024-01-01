Catherine, Princess of Wales seen at farm shop

Footage has been released of Catherine, Princess of Wales shopping at a local farm shop.

The video footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Catherine with Prince William exiting a farm shop, both carrying bags.

The film is the first footage the public has seen of Catherine since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January, and just the third time she's been seen in public since December.

The Sun was the first to report Catherine had been seen over the weekend, looking "happy, relaxed and healthy" near her home in Windsor. Video footage was released a few hours later.

The shop is around 1.5km away from Adelaide Cottage, where the family live. Although it was just Catherine and William at the shop together, they had previously been to watch their three children, George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five play sport, according to The Sun.

It's believed Catherine will return to royal duties on 17 April, when her children return to school after the Easter holidays.