Sydney Sweeney took her performance to the limit in Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney was determined to "push the boundaries" in 'Immaculate'.

The 26-year-old star leads the cast of the new psychological horror movie as Cecilia and had no issues with taking risks in the film's harrowing closing scenes.

Sydney told Variety: "I love finding places that I didn't know I could unlock – pushing the boundaries and the limits of what people expect to see from me.

"I wish that I had a formulaic answer for how I did it. But whenever a director calls 'action', it's just like a switch. And I allow all of Sydney's thoughts and feelings and emotions to disappear. And I am now whatever character I'm playing – I'm Cecilia at the moment.

"I don't like to rehearse; I don't plan what is going to happen. What you saw (in the film's final moments) was the first take."

The 'Madame Web' actress had always wanted to star in a horror film and embraced the "emotional trauma" that her character goes through in the picture.

Sydney said: "I always want to do something new. I don't want to do the same thing over and over again. It's a lot of the draw, character discovery – I love Cecilia's journey, and I loved the emotional trauma that she goes through.

"And being in the horror genre is fun, because in that genre, there's no limitations or boundaries. I always find it so funny when people pick apart a horror film's rules, or its storytelling. I'm like, 'It's a horror film. You're just having fun.' It's not a movie for the Oscars; you know that going into it.

"We want to create something good, but it's fun having characters that can go to such extreme, absurd places, and people don't question it."

Read the full interview with Sydney Sweeney at https://variety.com/2024/film/news/sydney-sweeney-immaculate-glen-powell-euphoria-season-3-1235943028/#recipient_hashed=6e6441e45c73de26b2defdd535598e8d8a8796ab69d189161c3ba564468265f4 recipient_salt=4b57a42c2d129a034cdc522a83d5a5029fcbbc7e832110d62707375ab3e79d8c