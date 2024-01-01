Kate Beckinsale pays tribute to her dad on the anniversary of his death

Kate Beckinsale has paid tribute to her dad on the anniversary of his death.

The British actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the death of her father, Richard Beckinsale, who died of a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 31.

In the heartfelt post, Kate noted that she was preparing for her first year "without a father figure" following the recent death of her stepfather Roy Battersby, who passed away on 10 January at the age of 87.

"Oh. the day you died comes round so suddenly even when I'm expecting it," Kate, 50, wrote alongside a series of photos featuring Richard, who was also an actor.

"This is my first year without any father figure at all for a long long time," the Underworld star continued. "How I miss you . How familiar this falling through an abyss . How horribly like home falling with no one to catch you feels."

She concluded, "I hope your energies have met. I'm so grateful to have had your love . I feel it , like an echo."

Roy, who had been battling two forms of cancer, was admitted to hospital in December after suffering a "massive stroke". Kate announced his death via Instagram the following month.

The actress had recently moved Roy and her mother Judy, who also suffers from ill health, to Los Angeles to care for them.

Kate's father was best known for his roles in the BBC sitcom Porridge and the ITV sitcom Rising Damp.

The tribute comes days after Kate shared that she had been admitted to hospital, but did not give any further details.