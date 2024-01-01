Kris Jenner announces her sister Karen Houghton has died

Kris Jenner has announced that her sister Karen Houghton has died.

The Kardashians star revealed on Tuesday that her only sibling died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 65.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," Kris wrote in an Instagram post. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," the business mogul continued. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Kris, 68, went on to encourage her Instagram followers to hold their loved ones close.

"Karen's passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised," she wrote. "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

Alongside the caption, Kris shared a series of throwback photos of her sister with several other family members, including their mother Mary Jo Campbell and Kris' ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Karen's cause of death has not been revealed, but according to TMZ, her death is currently being attributed to natural causes.

Karen is survived by her 26-year-old daughter Natalie, who she had with her ex-husband Mark Zettel.