Courteney Cox felt like an 'imposter' early in her career

Courteney Cox has admitted that she felt like an "imposter" early in her career.

During Marie Claire's Power Play event in Santa Monica, California on Monday night, the Friends star opened up about how her confidence has grown over the years.

"As I'm getting older, I do take more chances and I realise that I just go for things more. I'm more ambitious," Courteney told Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike. "I think you value your time and also, you want to do everything you can."

The 59-year-old added, "At least, that's the way I feel. The fear that I don't have anymore is if I don't want to do something, I can ask myself an honest question: 'Do I want to do this? Or am I doing it for someone else?'"

Courteney went on to explain that with age, she has learned how to say no to things.

"I think later in life, which is where I am now, if I don't want to do it, I don't want to," she said. "I'm not mean or short, I just say, 'I can't make it. But thank you and please invite me again.' Because you never know. Oh my God, please invite me always!"

The Cougar Town star then confessed she wasn't always so sure of herself.

"There was a time when I was on Friends and I didn't have enough confidence to go after things that I could have or should have," the actress, who was 30 when the sitcom first aired, shared. "So maybe I was being more of an imposter back then."

"But now, I don't feel like I am because I take more chances and I do more research and I try harder. I think things may have come easier back then," Courteney continued. "And now I realize in order to feel great about myself, you have to put the work in - in every way. There's not one thing that I don't give a hundred percent now, whereas before I might've skated by."