Drake Bell slams fellow former Nickelodeon stars for joking about abuse allegations

Drake Bell has slammed his fellow former Nickelodeon stars for joking about his recent sexual abuse claims.

The Drake & Josh star called out Ned's Declassified cast members Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee on Tuesday for their reaction to recent allegations made in the new docuseries Quiet: On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which highlights allegations of abusive and toxic workplaces on the sets of several Nickelodeon shows.

In the docuseries, Bell spoke out for the first time about the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his dialect coach, Brian Peck, during his time at Nickelodeon.

The actor has since slammed the three Ned's Declassified cast members for making light of the allegations during a recent TikTok live.

During the live, Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee declared that "our set was not like that" and appeared to joke about the docuseries.

"Daniel, we told you never to speak about that. Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes," Werkheiser told Lee during the live, according to clips posted on social media. "Sorry, we shouldn't joke about this. We really shouldn't. Our set was not like that. No, it's f**king awful. The Drake Bell s**t, that's crazy to hear. That is f**ked. And that never came out, which is really wild. Really wild."

Bell then took to X/Twitter to respond to the comments.

"Ned's Declassless...this is wild...laugh it up guys...laugh it up...'Give me your h*les?!!' Really?!" the actor/musician wrote.

In the docuseries, Drake revealed that he was first abused by the dialect coach when he was 15 years old, and it was his anonymous testimony that led to Peck's conviction in 2004. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.