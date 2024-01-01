Catherine, Princess of Wales’ medical records caught up in major security breach

Catherine, Princess of Wales’ medical records have become caught up in a major security breach.

The hospital where Catherine underwent planned abdominal surgery in January is under scrutiny after it was reported at least one unauthorised staff member attempted to access the princess's medical records while she was a patient there.

While Metropolitan Police were unable to comment on reports of a breach, a spokesperson from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirmed they had received a report.

"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," the spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

The London Clinic, a private hospital in Marylebone, central London, is reportedly also conducting an internal investigation into the claim.

A representative of the hospital gave a general statement that did not specifically address reports of a breach.

“We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information,” the rep told The Mirror.