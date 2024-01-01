Dan Schneider responds to Nickelodeon abuse docuseries

Dan Schneider has responded to a docuseries about abuse under his watch at Nickelodeon.

The former Nickelodeon producer, writer and showrunner posted a "reaction video" on his YouTube channel, going over the various abuses that were outlined in the show Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The docuseries completed its four-part run on March 18 and Schneider did not comment until it had aired in its entirety. The series focused on numerous instances of alleged and confirmed abuse that took place on the set of children's television shows overseen by Schneider.

Schneider apologised over one complaint, that he demanded massages from cast and crew members.

“I apologise to anybody that I ever put in that situation," he said. “Because there were lots of people there who witnessed it who also may have felt uncomfortable. So I owe them an apology as well.”

Schneider also took care to point out that he had not hired convicted child sexual abuser Brian Peck, who worked as a dialogue coach across at least two shows Schneider was responsible for.

“I was more devastated by that than anything that ever happened to me in my career thus far,” he said.

Schneider also argued he had never intended to put unnecessarily risque or sexual jokes into his children's TV scripting, and that any jokes or dialogue that was later deemed inappropriate had been approved by executives at the time.

“The last thing I wanna ever do is put any content in a show that’s gonna upset my audience and make them want to turn off the TV," he said. "Why would I ever wanna do that?”