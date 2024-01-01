The Crown leads 2024 BAFTA TV Awards nominations

- NEWS
The final season of The Crown leads this year's nominations for the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards.
The sixth and final instalment of the Netflix royal drama has been nominated for eight awards, including four for its performances.
Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville were shortlisted for supporting actress for their portrayals of Diana, Princess of Wales and Princess Margaret. Meanwhile, Dominic West received a leading actor nod for playing Prince Charles and Salim Daw landed a supporting actor mention for his performance as Mohamed Al-Fayed.
The Crown was closely followed by Happy Valley and the Demon 79 episode of Black Mirror with seven nominations each, while Slow Horses, The Sixth Commandment and Succession picked up six apiece.
Alongside West, the leading actor category features Brian Cox (Succession), Kane Robinson (Top Boy), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), Steve Coogan (The Reckoning) and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment).
For leading actress, the competition is between Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Helena Bonham Carter (Nolly), Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) and Sharon Horgan (Best Interests).
Happy Valley was nominated for drama series alongside The Gold, Slow Horses and Top Boy, while the international series shortlist recognised shows such as The Bear, Beef, Class Act, The Last of Us, Love & Death and Succession.
The BAFTA TV Craft Award winners will be announced on 28 April, followed by the main TV Awards on 12 May.
Here is the main list of winners:
Leading actress:
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Leading actor:
Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
Supporting actress:
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Supporting actor:
Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Salim Daw, The Crow
Female performance in a comedy:
Bridget Christie, The Change
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
Male performance in a comedy:
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
David Tennant, Good Omens
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
Drama series:
The Gold
Happy Valley
Slow Horses
Top Boy
Limited drama:
Best Interests
Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
The Long Shadow
The Sixth Commandment
International:
The Bear
Beef
Class Act
The Last of Us
Love & Death
Succession
Scripted comedy:
Big Boys
Dreaming Whilst Black
Extraordinary
Such Brave Girls
Soap:
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Entertainment programme:
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
Later… With Jools Holland
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment performance:
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs
Comedy entertainment programme:
The Graham Norton Show
Late Night Lycett
Rob & Romesh Vs
Would I Lie To You?
Factual entertainment:
Celebrity Race Across The World
The Dog House
Endurance: Race To The Pole
Portrait Artist of the Year
Reality:
Banged Up
Married At First Sight UK
My Mum, Your Dad
Squid Game: The Challenge
Daytime:
Loose Women and Men
Lorraine
Make It At Market
Scam Interceptors
Memorable moment:
Beckham, David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing
Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor
Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown
The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story
The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance
Succession, Logan Roy's death