The Crown leads 2024 BAFTA TV Awards nominations

The final season of The Crown leads this year's nominations for the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards.

The sixth and final instalment of the Netflix royal drama has been nominated for eight awards, including four for its performances.

Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville were shortlisted for supporting actress for their portrayals of Diana, Princess of Wales and Princess Margaret. Meanwhile, Dominic West received a leading actor nod for playing Prince Charles and Salim Daw landed a supporting actor mention for his performance as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

The Crown was closely followed by Happy Valley and the Demon 79 episode of Black Mirror with seven nominations each, while Slow Horses, The Sixth Commandment and Succession picked up six apiece.

Alongside West, the leading actor category features Brian Cox (Succession), Kane Robinson (Top Boy), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), Steve Coogan (The Reckoning) and Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment).

For leading actress, the competition is between Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Helena Bonham Carter (Nolly), Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) and Sharon Horgan (Best Interests).

Happy Valley was nominated for drama series alongside The Gold, Slow Horses and Top Boy, while the international series shortlist recognised shows such as The Bear, Beef, Class Act, The Last of Us, Love & Death and Succession.

The BAFTA TV Craft Award winners will be announced on 28 April, followed by the main TV Awards on 12 May.

Here is the main list of winners:

Leading actress:

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Leading actor:

Brian Cox, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Kane Robinson, Top Boy

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Supporting actress:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Harriet Walter, Succession

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Nico Parker, The Last of Us

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Supporting actor:

Amit Shah, Happy Valley

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Salim Daw, The Crow

Female performance in a comedy:

Bridget Christie, The Change

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers

Male performance in a comedy:

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

David Tennant, Good Omens

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Drama series:

The Gold

Happy Valley

Slow Horses

Top Boy

Limited drama:

Best Interests

Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

The Long Shadow

The Sixth Commandment

International:

The Bear

Beef

Class Act

The Last of Us

Love & Death

Succession

Scripted comedy:

Big Boys

Dreaming Whilst Black

Extraordinary

Such Brave Girls

Soap:

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Entertainment programme:

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

Later… With Jools Holland

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment performance:

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs

Comedy entertainment programme:

The Graham Norton Show

Late Night Lycett

Rob & Romesh Vs

Would I Lie To You?

Factual entertainment:

Celebrity Race Across The World

The Dog House

Endurance: Race To The Pole

Portrait Artist of the Year

Reality:

Banged Up

Married At First Sight UK

My Mum, Your Dad

Squid Game: The Challenge

Daytime:

Loose Women and Men

Lorraine

Make It At Market

Scam Interceptors

Memorable moment:

Beckham, David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing

Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor

Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown

The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story

The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance

Succession, Logan Roy's death