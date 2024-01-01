Lukas Gage apologises to Shania Twain for 'wasting her time' following Chris Appleton divorce

Lukas Gage has apologised to Shania Twain for "wasting her time" by hiring her to perform at his wedding to his estranged husband Chris Appleton.

The White Lotus star tied the knot with the celebrity hairstylist in Las Vegas in April 2023, one month after they confirmed their relationship, and they filed for divorce six months later.

Addressing the short-lived marriage on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, the 28-year-old admitted they wasted Shania's time by hiring her to perform You're Still the One at their wedding.

When asked why he and Chris wore fur coats for their ceremony, Lukas replied, "I literally don't know what went through my head. I don't know what happened. The fur coats was a horrible idea. I want to apologise to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we're still holding on You're Still The One after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I'm really sorry about that."

Lukas went on to note that Kim Kardashian, Chris' longtime client, was "really sweet" for flying them to Sin City, paying for "everything" and officiating the service.

"Sorry to Kim and Shania," he added.

Host Andy Cohen also asked the You star if Chris worked on his hair during their whirlwind romance and he reluctantly implied that he didn't like what the stylist did to his locks, saying his hair "never looked worse".

According to Mail Online, the actor insisted elsewhere in the interview that there was "no cheating" involved in the breakdown of their marriage. He then implied that he couldn't say anything more because he signed an NDA.