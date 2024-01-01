Megan Fox confirms engagement to Machine Gun Kelly had been called off at one point

Megan Fox has confirmed that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly had been called off at one point.

During Wednesday's episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress explained that she won't be revealing her current relationship status with the musician.

In the episode, Alex asked Megan if the rumours that she and MGK, real name Colson Baker, had once called off their wedding were true.

"All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," the Jennifer's Body star replied. "And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, 'What's up?'"

Megan and MGK got engaged in January 2022 and sparked break-up rumours in February 2023, after Megan shared a cryptic message and deleted all photos of the Emo Girl hitmaker from her Instagram.

Shortly after the rumours began, Megan, 37, clarified that neither of them had cheated in the relationship.

During the episode, Megan told the podcast host that she will not be revealing where she and MGK, 33, stand with each other for now.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she explained. "So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

The Transformers star added, "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."