Mindy Kaling gushes over 'incredible' Kate Hudson

Mindy Kaling has gushed over "incredible" Kate Hudson.

The comedian and producer has praised the Almost Famous actress, who will star in and co-executive produce her upcoming Netflix comedy series.

"She is absolutely incredible," Mindy, 44, said of Kate, also 44, in a new interview with People.

"What's great about Kate is that she's such a pro, but she's never done a sitcom before," The Office actress continued. "So I feel really lucky that she's doing a half-hour comedy and I get to be the person writing for her."

Mindy noted that the cast of her upcoming basketball-centred series "look up to" the Bride Wars star.

"What's also nice is that she's not just the lead of the show, but she's a leader of the show," she explained. "The cast all looks up to her. She's been famous for so long so they're really in awe of her, but she's incredibly warm and friendly. So, it's just great."

The Mindy Project star added that her new project is "different" to anything she has worked on recently, as she has mostly worked with "really young people for the past couple of years" on her shows, such as The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Mindy's upcoming Netflix series does not yet have a title or release date.

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian commented on Kate's recent foray into the music industry, following the recent release of her debut single Talk About Love.

"I love her new music. I love it so much," she gushed.