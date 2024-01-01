Kathy Griffin can’t find estranged husband to serve him divorce papers

Kathy Griffin has hired a private investigator to track down her husband, so she can serve him divorce papers.

The comedienne filed for divorce from Randy Bick in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair had been married four years, and he left their shared home at her request. Since then the 63-year-old has been unable to officially deliver the divorce papers to him, because she can't find him.

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Kathy has hired a private investigator to find the 46-year-old - but that has also been unsuccessful.

"(Griffin) will make further attempts to locate (Bick) and will now take steps to enter his default,” the documents stated.

The couple started dating in 2011. They broke up briefly in 2018 before getting married in January 2020.

On Valentine's day this year, Kathy talked about the split on X.

"I’m getting divorced. F**k Valentine’s Day and f**k all of you. Did I say that?” the Suddenly Susan star wrote. “Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I’m going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation.”