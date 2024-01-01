Ewan McGregor reveals why he used ‘intimacy coordinator’ onset with his wife

Ewan McGregor used an ‘intimacy coordinator’ onset with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead in their new show, A Gentleman in Moscow.

The actor explained why the couple chose to use the coordinator, despite being a married couple.

“It’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera,” Ewan told the Radio Times. “If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer. It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

He went on to make reference to the fact that intimacy coordinators are also important to ensure everyone feels comfortable.

He said, "“My daughter is 22. If an older, famous director goes to a 22-year-old and says, ‘I want you to be naked in this scene,’ that actress might feel, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to do it, my career might depend on it.’ And then five years after that, she could look back and go, ‘I wish I hadn’t. Why am I naked in that scene? It’s unnecessary."

Ewan, 53, and Mary, 39, got married in 2022.

A Gentleman in Moscow will air on Paramount+.