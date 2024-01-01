Kristen Stewart received many 'annoying' studio notes while filming Happiest Season

Kristen Stewart got frustrated by studio executives weighing on her appearance during the filming of Happiest Season.

In the 2020 film, the first lesbian Christmas rom-com produced by a major Hollywood studio, the Twilight actress played Abby, the girlfriend of a closeted lesbian who has to pretend to just be her friend when they visit her family for the holidays.

Reflecting on the shoot for Them magazine, Stewart admitted that there was a lot of studio intervention about her look throughout the shoot.

"The identity was beaten out of my goals there," she said. "I was getting so many studio executive notes about my hair and my clothes. I was like, 'You did read the script. You did hire me. What are we doing here?' It was f**king annoying."

The 33-year-old actress, who publicly came out as "so gay" on Saturday Night Live in 2017, theorised that the executives wanted to "shroud" her character's identity to make the film more palatable for a mainstream audience.

"It's fine, because I guess there are ways that you need to shroud things for everyone to easily digest. And I'm down with that," she added. "And honestly, f**king hats off to (director) Clea (DuVall), because I don't have the patience (to do) that."

Stewart noted that there was no need to shroud her lesbian character in her new movie Love Lies Bleeding.

"It's pretty f**king sick," she stated with a laugh.

Love Lies Bleeding revolves around a gym manager who falls in love with a bodybuilder, played by Katy O'Brian. It is in U.S. cinemas now.