Ralph Fiennes heads cast of The Choral

Ralph Fiennes, Jim Broadbent and Simon Russell Beale are starring in 'The Choral'.

The actors have signed up to feature in the latest collaboration between director Sir Nicholas Hytner and writer Alan Bennett following on from 'The History Boys' and 'The Lady in the Van'.

Unlike the pair's previous films, 'The Choral' is an original script rather than an adaptation of one of Bennett's plays.

The movie is set in Ramsden, Yorkshire in 1916 and follows the chorus master and the men in the ambitious local Choral Society, who have volunteered for the frontline during World War I.

Under the guidance of the demanding Dr. Guthrie (Fiennes), the Choral recruits a group of teenage boys and girls who discover the joy of singing while the new boys come to terms with the fact that they will soon be serving their country.

The film explores the humour and humanity in a community that faces an uncertain future.

Hytner said: "A new screenplay from Alan Bennett is a major event and 'The Choral' is as affecting and funny as anything he's written in his long career.

"I am thrilled to be continuing my collaboration with him, and with the three remarkable leading actors."

'The Crucible' filmmaker will produce the movie – which begins production in Yorkshire in May – together with Kevin Loader and Damian Jones.

Meanwhile, Ralph previously revealed that he would be open to a return to 'Harry Potter' if the opportunity arose after studio bosses expressed a desire to make more films based on J.K. Rowling's novels.

Asked by Variety if he would play villain Lord Voldemort again, the 61-year-old actor said: "Sure, of course. No question about it."