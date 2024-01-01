Rian Johnson pays tribute to 'absolute legend' M. Emmet Walsh

Director Rian Johnson has paid tribute to acting "legend" M. Emmet Walsh following his death.

The veteran character actor, who appeared in more than 150 films including Blade Runner and Blood Simple, passed away on Tuesday in Vermont at the age of 88.

In response to the news, Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Walsh laughing on the set of his 2019 murder mystery Knives Out and recalled fond memories of working with the actor, who played security guard Mr. Proofroc in the film.

"Emmet came to set with 2 things: a copy of his credits, which was a small-type single spaced double column list of modern classics that filled a whole page, & two-dollar bills which he passed out to the entire crew. #Don’t spend it and you’ll never be broke.' Absolute legend," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the comments of Johnson's post, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill simply posted a heartbroken emoji.

Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright also paid tribute to Walsh on X, writing, "The ultimate character actor? More than a character actor?! A totally unique screen presence whose performances were as fun to watch as his name is to say out loud. RIP to the great M. Emmet Walsh."

Walsh's other top film credits include My Best Friend's Wedding, The Jerk, Raising Arizona, Romeo + Juliet, and Fletch.

He won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for 1984's Blood Simple, the Coen brothers' first film.