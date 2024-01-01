Catherine, Princess of Wales easing back into work with special project

Catherine, Princess of Wales is working on a special project from home as she recovers from surgery.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the British royal is slowly returning to work after weeks of recovery from planned abdominal surgery.

It was first reported that Catherine was preparing to return to official duties in February, with a source close to her revealing that she had been "working from bed" at her home in Windsor.

It has now been revealed that Catherine is quietly working on a campaign to improve the lives of newborn babies for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's (RFCEC) Shaping Us project, which she launched in January.

"The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process," a palace spokesperson told The Telegraph regarding the campaign.

Catherine has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories and rumours in the two months since her surgery in January. Earlier this month, she faced backlash over a photo to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.K. and she later apologised for editing the image.

The Princess of Wales also hit the headlines earlier this week when it emerged that at least one member of staff at The London Clinic, where Catherine underwent her unspecified procedure, is being investigated after allegedly trying to access her private medical records.

Catherine, 42, is expected to return to her normal public duties after Easter.