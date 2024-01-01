Paul Rudd creates unforgettable moment for Ghostbusters superfan with custom tattoo

When Paul Rudd met Ghostbusters enthusiast Chris Carter on the set of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, little did he know he'd be leaving a permanent mark.

Chris, 58, who has tattoo portraits of the original cast on his arm, was encouraged by Paul, 54, to add the actor to his extensive Ghostbusters ink.

In a Facebook video, the Ant-Man star said, "One guy showed up and had... very realistic tattoos of these guys (the cast). So, I said, 'Well then, you just have to get my face on the tramp stamp.' He said, 'Okay.' So, I took a Sharpie, lifted his shirt, and drew a big smiley face, like a terrible stick figure kind of drawing. Then, the next day he came back and he had actually got the tattoo."

For Chris, a painter and decorator from Laindon, Essex, the experience was beyond belief.

"Paul was incredible. He couldn't believe I had done it," he said, describing his new tattoo as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

The unforgettable moment arose after Chris reached out to Ghost Corps at Sony last year, asking to be an extra in their upcoming film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Along with six other fans from three Ghostbusters enthusiast Facebook groups, Sony invited Chris to be an extra in the new film, and a month later, he found himself on set alongside original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

"Filming took a couple of days, and I couldn't believe that my dreams had come true working with the original legends," Chris commented. "The cast and crew went above and beyond to make me, and the guys feel incredibly special. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I'll never forget, and I'll be telling the story until the day I die."

The group was invited to a special screening for cast and crew on Wednesday ahead of the film's release on Friday.