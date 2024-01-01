Joey King calls wedding to Steven Piet 'best weekend of my whole life'

Joey King has called her wedding to Steven Piet the "best weekend of my whole life".

The 24-year-old actress has reflected on her wedding to the 39-year-old director, which took place last year.

The couple tied the knot in a low-key civil ceremony in Los Angeles in August, before celebrating with friends and family at a destination wedding the following month.

"We had so much fun, and it was just such a great day," Joey told People of their Los Angeles wedding, which was followed by a night of bowling. "My mom made my bouquet from the dollar store. She went there and got all these fake flowers and ribbon and tied it up. It was so cute."

The actress noted that her destination wedding, which took place in Mallorca Spain, had an "incredibly different vibe".

"There's so many favorite moments," she said of the event, which she described as "the best weekend of my whole life".

Joey and Steven first met on the set of the 2019 drama series The Act, which she starred in and he directed and executive produced.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joey explained that it was only after the series had wrapped that she worked up the courage to ask her now-husband out.

"I've never really been afraid to tell people how I feel about them," she shared. "Not to say I wasn't painfully nervous when I asked my husband out, I was freaking out! I was so nervous, but I knew that he would never do it 'cause he was so respectful and so sweet."

The Bullet Train actress added, "I truly had no idea if he was even interested in me or not. I knew that if I didn't, I would think about it forever. I just had to do it."