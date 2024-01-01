Mel B reveals secret bad habit

Mel B has revealed she and fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton used to smoke.

The former Spice Girl admitted her bad habit on The Jonathan Ross show, which will air on Saturday.

Mel, 48, was on the show with singer turned actress Billie Piper, who was reminiscing about her time on hit TV show Top of the Pops.

“I was such a huge fan so imagine being 15 in a dressing room with The Spice Girls,” Billie said. "I used to smoke cigarettes with you guys in the dressing room, you'd give me fags.'”

Mel admitted, “That would have been me and Emma.”

Billie replied, “Yeah, it was you and Emma and we would sit on the floor at Top of the Pops smoking cigarettes and ashing in a plastic cup, it was heaven.”

This year marks 30 years of the Spice Girls forming. Mel hinted there may be something special in the pipeline to celebrate the anniversary.

She said, “We are wanting to do something and we are but I can't really tell you because I'll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again so I have to be really careful.”