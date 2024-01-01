Princess Eugenie of York reveals King Charles III is ‘doing well’

Princess Eugenie of York has told how King Charles III is “doing well” amid his cancer treatment.

Eugenie was at an event in Sloane Square in aid of the Elephant Family charity, which is dedicated to building landscapes that allow humans and wildlife to live in peaceful co-existence.

When asked about the health of her uncle, she said he is “doing well,” and would be "very proud" because the charity is "very close to his heart too".

On the same day, Queen Camilla was in Belfast meeting locals at the local shopping parade. When one woman handed her a Get Well card for the King, Camilla said, “He’s doing very well…. he was very disappointed he couldn’t come”.

Charles isn’t performing any public facing duties, but continues to work at home on state papers.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer earlier this year and is currently undergoing treatment.