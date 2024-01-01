Queen Camilla reportedly shooting a documentary about royal life

Queen Camilla is reportedly filming a documentary about royal life.

The senior royal has had a busy week, with a trip to Ireland as part of her official duties, as well as shooting a documentary about royal life.

“We are filming with Queen Camilla at the moment. We’re filming with her tomorrow, and she’s just getting on with it. She doesn’t seem to be concerned about things,” Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly on 19 March.

“She certainly isn’t giving anything away to us. She seems very positive when we’re with her.”

Nick had commentary about other royals as well, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose recent visit to a grocery shop became the subject of conspiracy theories and speculation that she had been replaced by a stand-in.

“It was her at the farm shop. It is definitely her,” he said.

“I think they had to come out and be seen in the way that the king was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the Rolls-Royce. He’s been making sure that he’s very visible throughout the whole thing. William and Kate had to appear. Kate had to be seen, and I think the conspiracies were getting so ridiculous.”