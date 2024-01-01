Nicole Kidman recalls laughing while looking at her father's coffin

Nicole Kidman has recalled laughing while looking at her father's coffin.

In a recent interview with Elle, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on an emotional scene in her recent drama miniseries Expats.

In the scene, Nicole's character Margaret and her husband Clarke, played by Brian Tee, visit a morgue to identify a body that could be their son's. While looking at the body bag, Margaret begins to laugh uncontrollably.

The Big Little Lies star then revealed that the scene was inspired by the reaction she had when she saw her father Antony Kidman's coffin after his sudden death in 2014.

"I literally started laughing because I was so grief-stricken and so devastated. My body and my psyche just couldn't handle it," she told the publication. "Even at other times in my life, I've laughed at inappropriate times because I have this weird short-circuiting."

The Australian star added, "It's like you need this moment to keep you alive, in a way, otherwise you'll die. It's too much pain."

Antony, an Australian psychologist, died of a heart attack in Singapore in September 2014. He was 75.

Expats, which follows three women whose lives become intertwined after a tragedy, is available to watch on Prime Video.