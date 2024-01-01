Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin to star in romantic comedy Picture This

Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin have wrapped filming the upcoming romantic comedy Picture This.

The Bridgerton star plays the lead character Pia in the rom-com, which is based on the Australian movie Five Blind Dates.

Pia's life is upended when a spiritual guru gives her a prediction about her love life at her sister's engagement party.

"(The guru) predicts Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on. As her family intervene, setting her up on a series of increasingly desperate blind dates, Pia begins a hilarious but heartfelt quest for real love," the synopsis reads.

Picture This will also feature Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster, Starstruck's Nikesh Patel, Citizen Khan comedian Adil Ray, Matilda the Musical star Sindhu Vee and You's Anoushka Chadha.

Vee plays Pia's mother Laxmi, while Chadha portrays her sister Sonal. Character details have not be shared for Tiffin, the nephew of Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, but he will presumably play one of Pia's suitors.

Directed by Prarthana Mohan and written by Nikita Lalwani, Picture This will premiere on Prime Video in the U.K. and internationally.

"We're really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers," said Tara Erer, Head of Northern European Originals, Prime Video. "Picture This has a fantastic cast, with the wonderful Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our leads, as well as a brilliant filmmaking team, we know our audience are going to absolutely love, and laugh a lot, with this film."

Picture This is currently in post-production.