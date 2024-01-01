Gwyneth Paltrow insists 'you can only make so many good' superhero movies

Gwyneth Paltrow has insisted it's not possible for every superhero movie to be "good" and "truly original".

The Iron Man and Avengers actress addressed the recent critical and commercial slump in the superhero genre on Hot Ones and explained that trying to make a movie that appeals to everyone "hinders quality".

"This big push into superhero movies, I mean you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original, and yet they're still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view," she shared.

The Goop founder lamented the fact that many of the mid-budget dramas she made in the 1990s would not been greenlit today because studios would rather invest in superhero movies and big tentpole blockbusters than risk their money on original ideas.

"You get more diversity of art when there is less at stake and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it. Those are generally the more resonant ones," she said of those mid-budget dramas.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow confirmed a rumour that then-U.S. President Bill Clinton slept through a White House screening of her 1996 movie Emma.

"He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie,'" she recalled, before joking, "But it was! So f**k you, Bill Clinton!"