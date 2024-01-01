Gisele Bündchen 'almost died' shooting fragrance campaign in Iceland

Gisele Bündchen "almost died" filming a fragrance campaign in Iceland more than 20 years ago.

The Brazilian supermodel played a game of True Confessions, where she had to read one true and one false statement, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

She read from a card, "I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean."

As host Jimmy and fellow guest Wayne Brady quizzed her on the details, Gisele revealed that the incident took place in 1997 or 1998 while she was standing on "a fake iceberg in the middle of the real icebergs" as a drone flew around filming her.

"I would have been dead in seconds because you know what happens when you fall inside of the freezing water of the iceberg? In seconds, you're dead. Dead!" she told comedian Wayne.

Jimmy and Wayne decided that she was telling a lie but the runway star revealed it was true.

"It was for this fragrance called Oxygene. You got to Google it. You can see it actually. It's on the internet. It's called Oxygene, (that) was the name of the fragrance," she explained, referring to the scent by Lanvin.

"So the whole thing, I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone was in a boat, like, all the crew was in a boat with like huge puffer jackets and life vests and I was in this slip dress (inhaling the air)... but I'm alive so thank God I'm here."