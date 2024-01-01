Karen Gillan 'didn't get much work done' when she attended couples therapy in movie make-up

Karen Gillan "didn't much work done" when she attended a couples therapy session in her Guardians of the Galaxy make-up.

During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube show Last Meals, the Scottish actress explained why she attended a couples therapy session in full make-up as her blue-faced character Nebula.

"I had cancelled a few times because I had been shooting all the time, and I want to prioritise our marriage, and we care about, you know, maintenance and preemptive therapy. Really believe in that," Karen shared. "You know, we want to do it before things get terrible. So we're like, 'Right.'"

She continued, "And then I cancelled a couple of times because I was filming, and then I was like, 'I can't cancel again but I'm in make-up. I'm just going to have to do this.' So I just logged on from my trailer, and we didn't get much work done that session."

Last year, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actress shared an image of herself on Instagram in full make-up as Nebula while on a Zoom call for a couples therapy session with her husband Nick Kocher.

She captioned the image, "In honour of Guardians of the Galaxy in theatres Friday, here's a screenshot of the time I forgot I had scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were shooting."

Later, she recalled her therapist's surprise at her make-up to Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't know if they were fully prepared for what they got when I logged on," Karen said at the time. "I was late to the session, and I had warned them, 'Oh, I'm late because I'm at work,' so they had an inkling, but I don't think they realised I was going to be in full make-up."