Da'Vine Joy Randolph 'so grateful' to be born and raised in Philadelphia

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has described Philadelphia as "the best" place to grow up.

The 37-year-old actress has opened up about her connection to her home city, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"It was the best. It was exactly what I needed," Da'Vine told Variety. "There's something very unique about Northeast cities and communities, even in a film like The Holdovers (filmed in New England)."

"It's a very distinct culture, behaviour, attitude, mannerisms... I love that. They don't have that anywhere else besides that Northeast pocket," the actress continued. "And so whether Boston, New York, Philly, I'm so grateful that I was born and raised and cultivated in a city such as that. I just love the people. They celebrate life and they champion underdogs, and I take great pride in that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Da'Vine revealed how her late grandmother would have reacted to her recent Oscar win for her performance in The Holdovers.

"She'd be over the moon," the Best Supporting Actress winner told the publication. "No one in my family acts or sings - nothing. There's no sense of entertainment in my family."

She continued, "Sometimes I feel like an oddball, because I don't even know where this is coming from. But they've always been supportive. They've always seen greatness within me and have always nurtured that."

Da'Vine paid tribute to her grandmother by wearing her glasses in The Holdovers.