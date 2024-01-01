Rebel Wilson claims she’s being 'threatened' by a Hollywood star

Rebel Wilson has claimed she's being "threatened" by a Hollywood name that she's written about in her upcoming book.

The Pitch Perfect star recently revealed she's dedicated a whole chapter of her upcoming book, Rebel Rising, to an "a**hole" she worked with early on her Hollywood career.

Now she's claimed he's trying to sue her. “I wrote about an a**hole in my book. Now, said a**hole is trying to threaten me,” she wrote on Instagram stories.“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers.”

She continued, “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Rebel hasn't publicly identified the "a**hole" she's talking about, but she has previously confirmed that she does name him in her book.

She has previously explained why she wrote the chapter: “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘I have a no assholes policy, meaning I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean that sounds sensible, logical.’ Then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that: Older people in the industry....chapter on said a**hole is Chapter 23. That guy was a massive a**hole.”

Rebel Rising is due to be released in April.