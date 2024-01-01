Lindsay Lohan reveals what she would tell her younger self

Lindsay Lohan has revealed what she would tell her younger self.

In a recent interview for Bustle, the Mean Girls star revealed that she has started to look at life differently since welcoming her son Luai last year.

During the conversation, in which Lindsay interviewed herself in reference to her 1998 film The Parent Trap, she revealed what she would tell her younger self.

"Live every day to its fullest," she said. "Live with gratitude and love in your heart... I think having a baby opens your eyes to that more too."

When asked how she feels about being a mum, she replied, "I feel really blessed and lucky and happy and everything."

Lindsay shares her son with her husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in 2022. The trio live in Dubai but Lindsay recently revealed that they will be spending more time in the U.S.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Freaky Friday star revealed how being born and raised in New York has made her who she is.

"I think being a New Yorker definitely shapes you differently," Lindsay shared. "I feel like you just have more street smarts."

She added, "I'm glad I was born here because when I come back here, I also feel like no matter where I am in New York, I'm in New York, I'm home."