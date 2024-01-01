Olivia Colman slams Hollywood's gender pay gap

Olivia Colman has criticised gender pay disparity in the film and TV industry, claiming she is still underpaid compared to male co-stars.

The British actress has a host of accolades to her name including an Academy Award, four BAFTA Awards, two Emmy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

However, The Favourite star claims she still receives lowball pay offers while her potential male co-stars are offered a significantly higher salary.

Speaking to CNN presenter Christiane Amanpour she said: "Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences. And actually, that hasn't been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts."

After being asked about her personal experiences she added: "I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a f**k of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference."

Forbes' recently released list of the ten highest paid actors of 2023 only included two women, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Aniston.