Peter Phillips speaks out over King Charles III: 'He's hugely frustrated'

Peter Phillips has revealed his uncle King Charles III is "hugely frustrated".

The son of Charles's sister Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, said the king is becoming restless over how little his doctors will allow him to do.

“He’s in good spirits,” Peter, 46, told Sky News Australia on 24 March.

“I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”

He went on to add that Charles, 75, has tried to encourage his doctors to give him the green light to conduct public-facing duties.

“He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses, to be able to say, ‘Actually come on, you know, can I do this? Can I do that?’” Peter revealed.

“So the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality.

"And he’s probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”