Donald Trump’s $464 million fraud fine falls due

The due date has arrived for Donald Trump’s $464 million fraud fine.

The former US president was hit with the outsized bill after he was found guilty of fraud in a civil lawsuit – and he recently claimed he has enough money to cover the debt.

“THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT. THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME,” Donald, 77, posted in all caps.

If he does not pay, the New York Attorney General's Office may be forced to seize his assets such as homes, his plane, helicopters and commercial property such as Trump Tower in New York City.

But Donald's bank accounts would be more easily accessible.

“The banks are the easiest part, they’ll receive the judgment from the Attorney General – the court order – then the banks will enforce,” Peter Katz, a former federal prosecutor at the Eastern District of New York, told CNN.

“They take the funds from the account and put it in the attorney general’s accounts. The other stuff is a little more challenging.”

Donald is currently waiting to find out whether he can appeal the verdict.