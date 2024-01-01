Frankie Muniz shares surprising reason he has not spoken to ex Hilary Duff

Frankie Muniz has shared the surprising reason he and his ex Hilary Duff don't speak.

The former Malcolm in the Middle star revealed he and his ex-girlfriend, singer and actress Hilary Duff, have not spoken since their 2002 breakup, around the time they co-starred in the kids' movie Agent Cody Banks.

“I haven’t talked to Hilary Duff since we filmed that movie. Not one word,” Frankie, 38, told News.com.au.

He went on to explain he and Hilary, now 36, were already dating when he made a cameo appearance on her show Lizzie McGuire. Backstage, Hilary's mother approached him about securing her daughter a role in his upcoming movie.

“At the time, I had in my contract that I got to pick the girl in my movie. Now, I’m dating Hilary… Oh god, this is going to get me in trouble. I shouldn’t even say it,” Frankie joked.

He claimed he was taken by surprise when his girlfriend ended up being cast in the film.

“Moral of the story, she did the movie right? Without me somehow knowing that she was going to be doing the movie until we did the movie," Frankie said.

“And it’s not that I wouldn’t love to talk to her now, but just at that time, it was more an issue with me and her mom. That’s all I’ll say.”

Frankie is currently in the South African jungle as a participant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here Australia.