George Lazenby approves of Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing James Bond

Former James Bond star George Lazenby supports Aaron Taylor-Johnson's rumoured casting as the famed superspy.

Last week, it was reported that the Bullet Train actor had been formally offered the 007 role, however, it has not been confirmed by Taylor-Johnson or Bond producers.

If the rumours prove to be true, Taylor-Johnson already has one former Bond in his corner - Australian actor Lazenby, who played the character in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Lazenby, 84, told TMZ that the British actor can handle the stunts, given his previous work in action films, and has the toughness to handle secret agent life.

However, he claims Taylor-Johnson doesn't have the part yet because he went through a series of different tests and auditions before he won the role back in the 1960s.

He also offered him some advice - to stay true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him.

The Sun claimed last week that Taylor-Johnson, 33, had been formally offered the famed character and is expected to begin shooting this year.

When asked about the Bond rumours in an interview with Rolling Stone UK last week, the Kick-Ass star evaded the question.

"I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell," he said. "So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I'm here to promote those."

Daniel Craig stepped down as Bond in 2021 after No Time to Die.