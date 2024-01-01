Gwyneth Paltrow feels sense of 'impending grief' as son Moses prepares to leave home

Gwyneth Paltrow feels a sense of "impending grief" as her son Moses prepares to leave the nest and go to university.

The Iron Man actress admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times that she will struggle having an empty nest when Moses, who turns 18 next month, heads off to university at the same time as her stepson Brody.

When asked how she feels about the children leaving, Gwyneth said, "On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief.

"On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

The Oscar-winning actress shares Moses and her 19-year-old daughter Apple with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, while her husband Brad Falchuk has two children, Isabella and Brody, from his first marriage.

Explaining her "complicated" emotions further, the Shakespeare in Love star noted that her life has revolved around being a mother for the past 19 years.

"I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. It's been kind of the central... it's been like the central kind of... I don't know even how to articulate it! It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to," she shared.

Looking at the positives, the Goop founder added that it will be "exciting" to not be "beholden to a school calendar".

Paltrow also revealed that she has been turning down social plans to make the most of her time with Moses before he leaves home.