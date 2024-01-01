Sacha Baron Cohen denies claims in Rebel Wilson's memoir

Sacha Baron Cohen has denied Rebel Wilson's claims about his behaviour while filming Grimsby.

The British comedian and actor has responded to Rebel's recent claim that he behaved like a "massive a**hole" during the filming of the 2016 comedy action movie, also known as The Brothers Grimsby.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," his representative told multiple outlets on Monday.

On Sunday night, the Pitch Perfect actress claimed that the Borat star was trying to threaten and block her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Rebel had previously teased that she would name an actor she had an unpleasant experience with in the memoir.

While she has yet to share the contents of that chapter, the Australian actress previously claimed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2014 that Sacha kept "harassing" her to get naked during the filming of the movie.

Rebel Rising will be released on 2 April.