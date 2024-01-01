Euphoria season three delayed

The third season of Euphoria has been delayed.

The highly anticipated third season of the HBO drama series, created by Sam Levinson, has been temporarily put on hold.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," HBO said in a statement, according to Deadline. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

In previous seasons, the star-studded cast included Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi. They are expected to return for the third season.

The new season has not yet been given a production start date, but according to Deadline, sources have revealed that filming is expected to begin in the next few months.

The statement comes more than two years after the second season of the hit show was released in January 2022. The first season premiered in June 2019.

In November, HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said the drama would return in 2025, but did not provide further details.

In an interview with Elle in August last year, Sam described the third season as a "film noir" and teased that Zendaya's character, a recovering drug addict, would "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."