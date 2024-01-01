Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to sell makeup and skincare through American Riviera Orchard

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will sell cosmetics and beauty products through her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The 42-year-old announced the launch of her new lifestyle brand earlier this month.

At the time it was shown that she was planning to sell homewares, gardening tools and jams.

Now it's been revealed she's planning on extending the range to include, "Fragrance sachets; Lavender Sachets; Non-medicated skin care preparations; Bath and shower gels and salts…non-mediated hair preparations; Bath soap; Bar soap: Non-medicated hand soaps: Body creams: Bath oil: Body lotions: Cosmetics (and) Body Oil."

The details come from a trademark application extension obtained by the Daily Mail.

The document also shows she is planning to sell scented oils, air fragrance reed diffusers, fragrances, room fragrances, incense and non-medicated veterinary grooming preparations such as pet shampoo and conditioner. She's also planning on adding bath mats, yoga and meditation mats, stationery sets, note cards and letter openers to the range, as well as downloadable and printed cookbooks.

Despite the details in the trademark application, Meghan hasn't revealed much publicly abut the company. The American Riviera Orchard Instagram page still only consists of nine tiles revealing the name and logo.