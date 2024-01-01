Scarlett Johansson tipped to star in new Jurassic World movie

Scarlett Johansson is believed to be in talks to star in the new Jurassic World movie.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the Lost in Translation actress is talking to Universal about the lead role.

The new film, which is set to be released in July 2025, will feature a totally different set of characters from the previous movies that star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The movie will be directed by Gareth Edwards and is based on a script by David Koepp, who has written previous Jurassic World scripts.

Scarlett, 39, has also just voiced animated feature, Transformers One, and will star alongside Channing Tatum in an Apple movie later this year.

The Oscar-nominated star is also working on her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. The movie is about a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend.

It will star Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman.