Anne Hathaway reveals why she gave up drinking

Anne Hathaway has revealed why she gave up drinking alcohol five years ago.

The Les Miserables star said at some level she always knew alcohol was not a good thing to have in her life.

"I knew deep down it wasn’t for me," Anne told Vanity Fair, admitting she initially wondered if total sobriety was too "extreme" a position.

"It just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But – none," she continued.

"If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."

Anne, 41, went on to explain she holds no judgment over people who drink.

"It’s a path everybody has to walk for themselves," she explained.

"My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow."

In 2019, the actress, who shares sons Jonathan, seven, and Jack, three with her husband Adam Shulman, said the decision to abstain from alcohol was also driven by the fact her hangovers lasted too long to be a functioning parent.

"I didn’t put it down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem," Anne then told Boston Common Magazine.

"My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house."