Emmy-winning producer Paula Weinstein dies at 78

Emmy-winning producer Paula Weinstein has died at home in New York, aged 78.

The producer behind Hollywood blockbusters The Perfect Storm, Analyze This, and Blood Diamond among others, Weinstein was also an executive producer on the streaming TV series Grace and Frankie.

She also won two primetime Emmy awards for producing TV movies Truman and Recount, and served as president of United Artists, executive vice president at Fox and vice president at Warner Bros.

Her daughter Hannah Rosenberg released a heartfelt tribute.

“The world is a lesser place without my mother. She was a masterful producer and a force of nature for the things she believed in, including the many projects that spanned her illustrious career, the stories she fought to tell and the social justice causes she championed," Hannah wrote.

“She shattered barriers in Hollywood and always lifted other women along with her. And I know my mother would want me to add this: if you’d like to honor her, please stop what you are doing and turn your attention toward reelecting President Biden and making sure Democrats win down the ballot so we can be sure Democracy survives in America and around the world.”